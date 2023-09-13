Short Interest in First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FDT) Declines By 97.4%

First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FDT – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, a decrease of 97.4% from the August 15th total of 477,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 63,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

FDT traded down $0.39 on Wednesday, hitting $51.45. 3,957 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,144. First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund has a 12 month low of $41.21 and a 12 month high of $54.92. The company has a market cap of $480.54 million, a PE ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.57 and its 200-day moving average is $51.59.

First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.8802 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th. This is a positive change from First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund

About First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FDT. Atria Investments Inc raised its stake in First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund by 0.7% in the second quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 25,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund by 0.4% in the first quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 70,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,549,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund by 1.3% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 22,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund by 4.0% in the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 11,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the period.

The First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund (FDT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX DM Ex-US index. The fund tracks an index of international, developed-market stocks, selected by growth and value factors and equal-weighted in tiers. FDT was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

