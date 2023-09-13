Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB) Shares Gap Down to $3.79

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.79, but opened at $3.44. Grab shares last traded at $3.48, with a volume of 34,282,301 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GRAB shares. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Grab from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Grab from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Barclays upgraded shares of Grab from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Grab from $4.80 to $5.20 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, HSBC increased their price target on shares of Grab from $4.03 to $4.20 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.69.

Grab Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $13.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.89 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 4.85, a quick ratio of 4.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.26.

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $567.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $549.33 million. Grab had a negative return on equity of 16.50% and a negative net margin of 55.26%. The business’s revenue was up 76.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Grab Holdings Limited will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Adalta Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Grab by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 130,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Grab during the second quarter worth approximately $237,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Grab by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,176,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,465,000 after purchasing an additional 596,971 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Grab by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 151,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 113,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Grab by 89.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,547,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,887,000 after purchasing an additional 3,555,390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.50% of the company’s stock.

Grab Company Profile

Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings.

