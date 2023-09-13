Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) Shares Gap Up to $29.48

Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $29.48, but opened at $30.07. Atlantic Union Bankshares shares last traded at $29.19, with a volume of 31,449 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Stephens assumed coverage on Atlantic Union Bankshares in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.80.

Get Atlantic Union Bankshares alerts:

View Our Latest Report on AUB

Atlantic Union Bankshares Stock Up 0.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.05.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $179.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.87 million. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 24.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s payout ratio is 43.17%.

Institutional Trading of Atlantic Union Bankshares

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AUB. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 94.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 251,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,832,000 after purchasing an additional 122,679 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 179.9% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,929 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 11,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 168,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,889,000 after buying an additional 48,611 shares in the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Atlantic Union Bankshares

(Get Free Report)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial products and services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Banking and Consumer Banking. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and other depository services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Union Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Union Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.