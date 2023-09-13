EMC Capital Management Buys 1,000 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

EMC Capital Management increased its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 100.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management’s holdings in General Motors were worth $73,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors during the first quarter valued at about $14,600,291,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of General Motors in the first quarter worth approximately $166,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 85.8% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 379.2% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 714 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 9,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $381,300.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 282,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,601,893. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

General Motors Trading Up 2.2 %

NYSE GM opened at $34.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $47.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.39. General Motors has a 52 week low of $31.10 and a 52 week high of $43.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 6.05%. The business had revenue of $44.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. General Motors’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that General Motors will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.03%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research note on Friday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on General Motors from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Bank of America lifted their target price on General Motors from $72.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Mizuho lowered their target price on General Motors to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.67.

About General Motors

(Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Featured Articles

