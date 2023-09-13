Whelan Financial Decreases Stock Position in iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF (NASDAQ:SDG)

Whelan Financial cut its stake in iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF (NASDAQ:SDG – Free Report) by 15.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,781 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF comprises about 0.4% of Whelan Financial’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Whelan Financial’s holdings in iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF were worth $771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SDG. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF by 406.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 99,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,868,000 after purchasing an additional 79,759 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $4,782,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF by 187.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 88,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,517,000 after buying an additional 57,443 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF by 1,062.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 47,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,778,000 after buying an additional 43,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 80,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,346,000 after buying an additional 16,959 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SDG opened at $77.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $383.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.60. iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF has a 1 year low of $68.51 and a 1 year high of $83.75.

iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (SDG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI Sustainable Impact index. The fund tracks an index composed of companies whose revenues are driven by products and services that address at least one of the United Nation’s Sustainable Development Goals.

