Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Raises Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,323 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $789,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 1st quarter worth $100,000. United Bank lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 27,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 1st quarter worth $561,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. 76.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on MDLZ shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.63.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $71.06 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.06. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.72 and a twelve month high of $78.59. The company has a market capitalization of $96.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.64.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.22 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 56.29%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

