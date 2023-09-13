Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Price Target Raised to $137.00

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Wedbush from $120.00 to $137.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s price target points to a potential upside of 18.21% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com raised Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. SVB Securities upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. SVB Leerink raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.43.

Neurocrine Biosciences Stock Down 1.0 %

Neurocrine Biosciences stock traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $115.90. 99,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 765,986. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.10, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.46. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 12 month low of $89.04 and a 12 month high of $129.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.67.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.18. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The business had revenue of $452.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $448.29 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.06, for a total transaction of $550,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 203,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,418,891.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.06, for a total value of $550,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 203,697 shares in the company, valued at $22,418,891.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Julie Cooke sold 824 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.93, for a total transaction of $91,406.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,914,984.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,646 shares of company stock valued at $2,663,790 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Neurocrine Biosciences

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NBIX. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the first quarter worth about $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 755.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 431.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 203.2% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. 93.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

