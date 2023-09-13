Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) PT Raised to $134.00

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $133.00 to $134.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.62% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on NBIX. SVB Securities upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.43.

Shares of NBIX stock traded down $1.20 on Wednesday, hitting $115.90. 99,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 765,986. Neurocrine Biosciences has a twelve month low of $89.04 and a twelve month high of $129.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a PE ratio of 67.10, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $103.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.67.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $452.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.29 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 10.39%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Jude Onyia sold 3,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.37, for a total value of $343,369.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,034,832.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Julie Cooke sold 824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.93, for a total transaction of $91,406.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,914,984.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jude Onyia sold 3,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.37, for a total value of $343,369.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,638 shares in the company, valued at $1,034,832.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,646 shares of company stock valued at $2,663,790 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 755.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 431.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 203.2% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. 93.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

