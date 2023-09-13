BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU) to Issue $0.09 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0911 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DSU traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.37. 45,163 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 136,570. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.73. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.77 and a fifty-two week high of $10.41.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 3,931 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 72.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 9,342 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $180,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.58% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of companies' debt instruments, including corporate loans, which are rated in the lower rating categories of the established rating services (BBB or lower by S&P's or Baa or lower by Moody's) or unrated debt instruments, which are in the judgment of the investment adviser of equivalent quality.

