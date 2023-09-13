Seaport Res Ptn Reaffirms Sell Rating for Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB)

Seaport Res Ptn reiterated their sell rating on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.96 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. TheStreet raised Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.00.

Get Berkshire Hills Bancorp alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BHLB

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of BHLB traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.90. The stock had a trading volume of 29,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,537. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $875.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.85 and its 200 day moving average is $22.52. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a 12-month low of $18.07 and a 12-month high of $31.63.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The savings and loans company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $111.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.39 million. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 17.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Berkshire Hills Bancorp will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 31.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Berkshire Hills Bancorp

In other Berkshire Hills Bancorp news, CEO Nitin J. Mhatre acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.29 per share, for a total transaction of $33,435.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 57,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,271,198.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,809,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 304.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 286,657 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $7,184,000 after buying an additional 215,810 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,724,977 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $35,759,000 after buying an additional 167,243 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,616,955 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $165,821,000 after buying an additional 126,150 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 141.3% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 211,981 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $6,338,000 after acquiring an additional 124,140 shares in the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, interest-bearing checking, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Berkshire Hills Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkshire Hills Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.