Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Mission Produce had a positive return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 3.75%. The firm had revenue of $261.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Mission Produce Stock Down 2.3 %

AVO stock opened at $8.77 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $620.83 million, a PE ratio of -16.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.32. Mission Produce has a 52 week low of $8.55 and a 52 week high of $16.96.

Get Mission Produce alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Mission Produce from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mission Produce

In related news, Director Luis A. Gonzalez sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.16, for a total transaction of $243,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 345,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,195,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Luis A. Gonzalez sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,305,160 shares in the company, valued at $99,661,920. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Luis A. Gonzalez sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.16, for a total value of $243,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 345,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,195,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 122,000 shares of company stock worth $1,467,040 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 41.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuance Investments LLC grew its stake in Mission Produce by 12.8% in the first quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 3,372,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,466,000 after acquiring an additional 381,762 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mission Produce by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,294,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,933,000 after purchasing an additional 533,364 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Mission Produce by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,286,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,068,000 after purchasing an additional 368,338 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Mission Produce by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 942,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,418,000 after purchasing an additional 113,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Mission Produce by 6.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 891,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,800,000 after buying an additional 52,909 shares during the last quarter. 27.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mission Produce Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mission Produce, Inc engages in the sourcing, farming, packaging, marketing, and distribution of avocados, mangoes, and blueberries to food retailers, distributors, and foodservice customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Marketing and Distribution; International Farming; and Blueberries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mission Produce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mission Produce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.