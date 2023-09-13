BMO Capital Markets Raises Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) Price Target to $290.00

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $270.00 to $290.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.62% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $235.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Tuesday. SpectralCast reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $260.00 to $285.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $273.11.

NASDAQ:CASY traded up $3.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $269.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,673. Casey’s General Stores has a twelve month low of $197.22 and a twelve month high of $272.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $247.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $231.27. The company has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 0.83.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 12th. The company reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.36 by $1.16. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores will post 10.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 62.7% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

