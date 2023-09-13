BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:MVT)

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0315 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II Stock Performance

MVT remained flat at $9.99 on Wednesday. 7,323 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,330. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.46. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II has a 52 week low of $9.51 and a 52 week high of $11.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MVT. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 48,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 9,656 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 2,283 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 71.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 35,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 14,715 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $316,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 205,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,650,000 after buying an additional 33,272 shares during the period. 24.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BlackRock MuniVest Fund II

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc was formed on March 29, 1993 and is domiciled in United States.

