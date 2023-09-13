BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:MVT)

Posted by on Sep 13th, 2023

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVTGet Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0315 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II Stock Performance

MVT remained flat at $9.99 on Wednesday. 7,323 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,330. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.46. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II has a 52 week low of $9.51 and a 52 week high of $11.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MVT. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 48,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 9,656 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 2,283 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 71.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 35,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 14,715 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $316,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 205,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,650,000 after buying an additional 33,272 shares during the period. 24.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BlackRock MuniVest Fund II

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc was formed on March 29, 1993 and is domiciled in United States.

Featured Stories

Dividend History for BlackRock MuniVest Fund II (NYSE:MVT)

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniVest Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniVest Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.