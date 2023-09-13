BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.021 per share on Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Price Performance

NYSE:MVF remained flat at $6.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,218. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.73. BlackRock MuniVest Fund has a one year low of $6.33 and a one year high of $7.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 2.5% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,487,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,141,000 after acquiring an additional 36,529 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,421,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,963,000 after acquiring an additional 301,294 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 28.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 871,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,496,000 after acquiring an additional 193,965 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 30.8% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 609,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,970,000 after acquiring an additional 143,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 94.1% during the first quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 476,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,902,000 after acquiring an additional 231,009 shares during the last quarter. 39.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BlackRock MuniVest Fund

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long term municipal obligations that are exempt from federal income taxes.

