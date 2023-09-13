BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI) to Issue $0.04 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0405 per share by the investment management company on Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Stock Performance

Shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III stock remained flat at $10.27 during trading on Wednesday. 42,602 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 156,319. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III has a 52-week low of $9.96 and a 52-week high of $11.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MYI. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 23.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,149 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III in the first quarter valued at $161,000. Family Management Corp bought a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III in the fourth quarter valued at $148,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III in the third quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III in the fourth quarter valued at $138,000. Institutional investors own 34.31% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

