BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0315 per share by the investment management company on Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Price Performance

Shares of MYN stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.36. The stock had a trading volume of 24,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,484. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.93. BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund has a one year low of $8.89 and a one year high of $10.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 142.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,113 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 7,712 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $137,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 668.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,879 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 12,072 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,039 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 14,150 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.34% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

