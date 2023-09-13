Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Stake Trimmed by Whelan Financial

Whelan Financial lowered its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 485 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up 0.2% of Whelan Financial’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Whelan Financial’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 26,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Courage Miller Partners LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 73,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,446,000 after acquiring an additional 5,580 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 128,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,874,000 after acquiring an additional 17,645 shares during the period. Finally, Phillips Financial Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 78,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,675,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHZ opened at $45.03 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $43.86 and a one year high of $47.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.11.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

