Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID Lowers Stock Holdings in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID lowered its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Free Report) by 85.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,116 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 70,164 shares during the period. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s holdings in Selective Insurance Group were worth $1,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 740 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 576.9% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 704 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 747 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 112.3% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 830 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Selective Insurance Group during the 1st quarter worth $114,000. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Cynthia S. Nicholson sold 980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.86, for a total transaction of $99,822.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,013,364.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO John J. Marchioni sold 2,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.94, for a total transaction of $297,421.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,137,512.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Cynthia S. Nicholson sold 980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.86, for a total value of $99,822.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,766 shares in the company, valued at $2,013,364.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,976 shares of company stock worth $703,804 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SIGI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Selective Insurance Group from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Bank of America upped their target price on Selective Insurance Group from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Selective Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.86.

Selective Insurance Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SIGI traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $100.34. 5,556 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 263,293. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.33. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.89 and a 1 year high of $105.54. The company has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.69, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.99. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Selective Insurance Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Selective Insurance Group’s payout ratio is currently 27.03%.

Selective Insurance Group Profile

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; and flood insurance products.

Featured Stories

