Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID Sells 100 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID decreased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 33.5% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 9,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Weik Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 2,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 7.1% during the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 3,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 80.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on PNC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $186.00 to $176.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. HSBC started coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.94.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PNC traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $124.41. The company had a trading volume of 380,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,086,721. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.31 and a 12 month high of $170.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $49.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.56, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.16.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.05. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 21.97% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The firm had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th were issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. This is an increase from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 14th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.49%.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.