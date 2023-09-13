Prostatis Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Prostatis Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 99.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 172,569 shares during the period. Prostatis Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VGT. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 160.6% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

VGT stock opened at $430.77 on Wednesday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $291.61 and a fifty-two week high of $462.97. The company has a market capitalization of $51.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $438.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $408.82.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

