Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Sells 13,260 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 34.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,260 shares during the quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $1,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 66.5% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock opened at $49.65 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.05. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a twelve month low of $49.15 and a twelve month high of $59.57. The firm has a market cap of $16.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

