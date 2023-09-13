Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Has $1.77 Million Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 52.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,179 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,584 shares during the quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

XOM stock opened at $117.24 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $83.89 and a 12 month high of $119.92. The firm has a market cap of $469.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $107.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.34.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.06). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 25.82%. The firm had revenue of $82.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.14 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 29.12%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 458,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $106.93 per share, for a total transaction of $48,973,940.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,635,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,830,550. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $172,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,772 shares in the company, valued at $3,193,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XOM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $110.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.43.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

See Also

