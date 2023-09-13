Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Has $1.68 Million Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 76.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,411 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,970 shares during the quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ASB Consultores LLC grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. ASB Consultores LLC now owns 2,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,660,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 11,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,445,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ AEP opened at $78.29 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.96 and its 200-day moving average is $86.06. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $75.47 and a one year high of $103.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 10.20%. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th were issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.01%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on AEP. UBS Group downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $103.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Barclays started coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.97.

American Electric Power Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Further Reading

