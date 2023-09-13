Prostatis Group LLC Purchases 14,171 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Prostatis Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 597.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,541 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,171 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 3.3% of Prostatis Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Prostatis Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Everhart Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. REDW Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 4,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOO opened at $409.86 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $319.87 and a 12 month high of $422.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $410.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $391.22. The stock has a market cap of $327.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

