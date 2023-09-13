The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) Shares Sold by Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID cut its holdings in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 485 shares during the period. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s holdings in Middleby were worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MIDD. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Middleby by 1.3% in the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 5,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Middleby by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Middleby by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 5,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Middleby by 29.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems boosted its position in Middleby by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 9,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MIDD shares. Benchmark decreased their target price on Middleby from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $173.00 target price on shares of Middleby in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Middleby from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Middleby in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.57.

In other Middleby news, CTO James K. Pool III sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.82, for a total transaction of $73,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 35,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,272,012.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CTO James K. Pool III sold 1,250 shares of Middleby stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.68, for a total value of $183,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 36,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,340,325.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO James K. Pool III sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.82, for a total value of $73,410.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 35,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,272,012.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,950 shares of company stock worth $732,650. 1.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ MIDD traded down $1.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $135.55. 21,792 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 472,392. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The Middleby Co. has a 12 month low of $122.33 and a 12 month high of $162.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $144.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.01.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.15. Middleby had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 11.14%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Middleby Co. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment worldwide. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, and rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment; and fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

