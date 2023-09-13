American Trust Lowers Holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

American Trust lowered its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 13.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 468,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,398 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 1.5% of American Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. American Trust owned 0.31% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $22,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 80.9% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 147.1% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

SCHZ stock opened at $45.03 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.11. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $43.86 and a 12-month high of $47.60.

About Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

