Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Has $7.04 Million Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 3.5% of Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $9,432,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,679,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,333,019,000 after buying an additional 167,565 shares in the last quarter. American Trust lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.2% during the first quarter. American Trust now owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,565,000 after buying an additional 4,502 shares in the last quarter. Prostatis Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 129.4% during the first quarter. Prostatis Group LLC now owns 6,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after buying an additional 3,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abacus Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $1,299,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

IVV stock opened at $449.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $449.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $427.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $347.46 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $349.53 and a one year high of $461.88.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.