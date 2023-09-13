Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Bought by American Trust

American Trust raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 3,648.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 444,086 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 432,238 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 11.6% of American Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. American Trust’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $167,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 112,624.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,848,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,080,437,000 after purchasing an additional 136,727,341 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 207.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,348,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,485,238,000 after buying an additional 28,582,775 shares in the last quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,988,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,157,903,000 after acquiring an additional 107,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acorns Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 7,694,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,893,680,000 after acquiring an additional 283,105 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $409.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $327.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $410.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $391.22. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $319.87 and a 1-year high of $422.15.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

