Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Stock Holdings Raised by Verity Asset Management Inc.

Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 115.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,740 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,301 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Verity Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VUG. Carret Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. LifePro Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 5,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of VUG traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $286.34. The company had a trading volume of 127,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 937,715. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $285.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $265.19. The stock has a market cap of $93.77 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $203.64 and a 1-year high of $295.07.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.