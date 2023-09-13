Verity Asset Management Inc. Has $1.55 Million Stock Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,692 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust accounts for about 0.9% of Verity Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,608,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,517,535,000 after buying an additional 2,273,819 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 413,629.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,998,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,003,051,000 after acquiring an additional 28,991,285 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,233,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $769,064,000 after purchasing an additional 694,430 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 21,165,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $779,537,000 after purchasing an additional 292,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,016,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $381,054,000 after purchasing an additional 215,051 shares during the period. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:IAU traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $36.24. 1,654,853 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,828,874. iShares Gold Trust has a one year low of $30.69 and a one year high of $39.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.93.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

