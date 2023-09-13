Verity Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 100.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,729 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Premier Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its stake in Caterpillar by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Asset Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 10,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 2.3% during the first quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC now owns 2,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $283.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $279.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Caterpillar from $274.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $266.00 to $282.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $267.00.

Caterpillar Trading Down 0.5 %

Caterpillar stock traded down $1.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $280.45. The company had a trading volume of 329,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,069,597. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $270.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $241.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.33. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.60 and a 1 year high of $293.88. The firm has a market cap of $143.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.13.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $5.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.98. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 55.93% and a net margin of 12.91%. The company had revenue of $17.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.18 EPS. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 6,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $1,667,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,254,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Lange Bob De sold 20,000 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $5,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,759,525. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 6,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $1,667,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,254,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,918 shares of company stock worth $15,299,870. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.