Verity Asset Management Inc. Sells 308 Shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Verity Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,504 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 308 shares during the period. Commercial Metals makes up about 1.0% of Verity Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $1,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Commercial Metals during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Commercial Metals during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Commercial Metals during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Commercial Metals by 920.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the period. 82.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CMC shares. UBS Group started coverage on Commercial Metals in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Commercial Metals from $56.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Commercial Metals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.83.

Commercial Metals Price Performance

NYSE CMC traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $52.28. 78,310 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 901,980. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.42 and a 200-day moving average of $50.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Commercial Metals has a one year low of $35.22 and a one year high of $58.09. The stock has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.32.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 22nd. The basic materials company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.18. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Commercial Metals will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Commercial Metals Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 30th. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is presently 7.91%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 48,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.51, for a total transaction of $2,729,433.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 283,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,036,690.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Ty L. Garrison sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.98, for a total transaction of $274,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 106,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,850,311.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Barbara Smith sold 48,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.51, for a total value of $2,729,433.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 283,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,036,690.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 174,247 shares of company stock worth $9,332,716. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

Featured Articles

