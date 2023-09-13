Verity Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 11.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,787 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 908 shares during the quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TSN. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 43.2% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 901.3% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. 63.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tyson Foods Trading Up 0.1 %

TSN traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $52.92. The company had a trading volume of 257,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,303,691. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.75. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.11 and a 1 year high of $74.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $18.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.49 and a beta of 0.78.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.11). Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 4.77% and a net margin of 0.64%. The company had revenue of $13.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is 208.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Barclays cut their price target on Tyson Foods from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tyson Foods in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.75.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

