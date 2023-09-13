AWH Capital L.P. Buys New Shares in OmniAb, Inc. (NASDAQ:OABI)

AWH Capital L.P. purchased a new position in OmniAb, Inc. (NASDAQ:OABI – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 415,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,000. OmniAb makes up approximately 1.6% of AWH Capital L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of OmniAb during the first quarter worth $21,021,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of OmniAb during the 1st quarter valued at about $13,908,000. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of OmniAb during the first quarter valued at about $11,776,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of OmniAb in the first quarter worth about $10,378,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of OmniAb in the first quarter worth about $10,116,000. 58.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:OABI traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 607,724. The stock has a market capitalization of $619.18 million, a PE ratio of -22.70 and a beta of -0.55. OmniAb, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.91 and a 12 month high of $10.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.46.

OmniAb ( NASDAQ:OABI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $6.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.05 million. Research analysts anticipate that OmniAb, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Matthew W. Foehr acquired 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.48 per share, for a total transaction of $246,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,332,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,784,396.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of OmniAb in a report on Friday, August 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

OmniAb, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the provision of therapeutic antibody discovery technologies in the United States. The company's discovery platform creates and screens diverse antibody repertoires and identify optimal antibodies for partners' drug development efforts. Its OmniAb platform is the biological intelligence of proprietary transgenic animals, including OmniRat, OmniChicken, and OmniMouse that have been genetically modified to generate antibodies with human sequences to facilitate development of human therapeutic candidates.

