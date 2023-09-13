Verity Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 23,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,505,000. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises 1.5% of Verity Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TLT. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 66.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $93.98. 4,866,754 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,069,256. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.85 and a fifty-two week high of $109.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $97.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.44.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $0.2886 per share. This represents a $3.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st.

(Free Report)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.