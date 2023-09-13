Verity Asset Management Inc. Acquires 5,128 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 28.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,064 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,128 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPLV. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 852.2% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 584.0% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $60.99. 132,885 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,376,868. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.16. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $55.99 and a 52 week high of $66.32.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

