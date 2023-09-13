Verity Asset Management Inc. Invests $389,000 in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MTB. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the first quarter worth $306,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in M&T Bank by 37.7% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 27,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,649,000 after acquiring an additional 7,503 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in M&T Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $626,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in M&T Bank by 60.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

M&T Bank Stock Down 1.9 %

NYSE:MTB traded down $2.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $127.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,482,374. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $131.50 and a 200-day moving average of $126.68. M&T Bank Co. has a 52-week low of $109.36 and a 52-week high of $192.56.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.16 by $0.89. M&T Bank had a net margin of 26.30% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 16.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is currently 30.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.02, for a total value of $136,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $959,621.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other M&T Bank news, Director John P. Barnes sold 53,542 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $7,495,880.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,836,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.02, for a total value of $136,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $959,621.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,876 shares of company stock worth $7,819,234 in the last quarter. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Barclays reduced their price target on M&T Bank from $153.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. StockNews.com lowered M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Friday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.27.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on M&T Bank

M&T Bank Company Profile

(Free Report)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.