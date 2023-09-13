Putnam Investments LLC Decreases Position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Putnam Investments LLC decreased its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,792,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,479 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $310,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 21,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 2.5% in the first quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. ASB Consultores LLC lifted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 4.7% in the first quarter. ASB Consultores LLC now owns 7,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.5% in the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,509,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.6% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 67,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,370,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KDP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.10.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $33.17 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.18, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.58. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.47 and a twelve month high of $39.73.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 11.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Karin Rotem-Wildeman acquired 47,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.37 per share, with a total value of $1,615,390.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 56,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,942,386.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile

(Free Report)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.