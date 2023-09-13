Whelan Financial Grows Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Whelan Financial grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 5.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 237,010 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,437 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF accounts for 7.9% of Whelan Financial’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Whelan Financial’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $14,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VGIT. Personal Capital Advisors Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $647,165,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,644,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,201,422,000 after purchasing an additional 7,013,814 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 150.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,745,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,562,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252,073 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 25,763.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,815,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808,592 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 113.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,393,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800,840 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ VGIT opened at $57.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.14. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52-week low of $57.08 and a 52-week high of $60.94.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $0.1353 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

