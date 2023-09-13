Putnam Investments LLC Has $220.45 Million Position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,000,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,373 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC owned 1.27% of Ball worth $220,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Ball by 2.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,680,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,586,000 after buying an additional 44,526 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Ball by 10.4% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 24,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after buying an additional 2,281 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Ball by 0.6% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 139,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,673,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Ball during the first quarter valued at about $495,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Ball by 25.3% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 9,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926 shares during the period. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ball alerts:

Ball Stock Performance

NYSE:BALL opened at $51.20 on Wednesday. Ball Co. has a 12-month low of $46.00 and a 12-month high of $62.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.77.

Ball Dividend Announcement

Ball ( NYSE:BALL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. Ball had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 21.43%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.75%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Deron Goodwin sold 500 shares of Ball stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total value of $26,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,001 shares in the company, valued at $634,252.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Deron Goodwin sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total value of $26,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $634,252.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Kaufman sold 3,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.41, for a total transaction of $200,206.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,405.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BALL shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Ball from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Ball from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Ball from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Ball from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $65.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ball currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.29.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ball

About Ball

(Free Report)

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.