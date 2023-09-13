Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID Reduces Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID lessened its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,088 shares during the period. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $3,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 110.7% during the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 118 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on ADP shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $267.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $249.57.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ADP traded down $0.66 on Wednesday, hitting $247.36. The stock had a trading volume of 300,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,787,039. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $244.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $226.32. The stock has a market cap of $101.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.81. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $201.46 and a 52-week high of $274.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.06. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 107.15%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is 60.98%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 58,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.42, for a total transaction of $14,740,722.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,859 shares in the company, valued at $11,233,590.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP John Ayala sold 27,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.79, for a total value of $7,071,186.87. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,893 shares in the company, valued at $11,693,077.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 58,864 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.42, for a total transaction of $14,740,722.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,233,590.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 117,835 shares of company stock worth $29,763,730 over the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

