Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID Trims Position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID reduced its position in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,955 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s holdings in Waters were worth $3,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new stake in Waters during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Waters in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in Waters by 94.9% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 115 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Waters by 64.2% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 133 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Waters in the first quarter worth about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Waters Price Performance

Shares of Waters stock traded up $5.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $265.57. 48,741 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 476,605. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $15.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.87. Waters Co. has a 52-week low of $248.18 and a 52-week high of $353.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $277.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $283.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.21. Waters had a return on equity of 124.03% and a net margin of 22.54%. The business had revenue of $740.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.51 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 12.24 EPS for the current year.

WAT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Waters in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Waters from $275.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waters currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $319.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.48, for a total value of $1,165,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,192,065.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Featured Articles

