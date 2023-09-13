Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID Sells 1,074 Shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB)

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID lowered its position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,074 shares during the period. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID owned about 0.13% of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF worth $4,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WBH Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $1,897,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $98,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $790,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

BATS VUSB traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $49.10. 872,070 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.13.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a $0.1948 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st.

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

