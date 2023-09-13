MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Shares Bought by Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID increased its stake in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID owned about 0.20% of MSC Industrial Direct worth $9,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,359,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $534,178,000 after acquiring an additional 327,944 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,476,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $325,962,000 after purchasing an additional 72,338 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 9.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,926,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $245,812,000 after purchasing an additional 259,981 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,367,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $114,866,000 after purchasing an additional 24,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,288,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,247,000 after purchasing an additional 56,030 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MSM shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on MSC Industrial Direct in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.17.

Insider Activity at MSC Industrial Direct

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, SVP Elizabeth Bledsoe sold 3,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.90, for a total value of $309,090.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,460.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 28.39% of the company’s stock.

MSC Industrial Direct Stock Down 0.9 %

MSM traded down $0.87 on Wednesday, reaching $95.82. 21,755 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 384,210. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.32 and a 52-week high of $103.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $99.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.91.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 25.42%. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MSC Industrial Direct Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 11th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 10th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.30%.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

