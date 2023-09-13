Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS) to Issue $0.17 Quarterly Dividend

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share on Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th.

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund Stock Up 0.1 %

JRS traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $7.11. The company had a trading volume of 10,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,158. Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund has a 1 year low of $6.78 and a 1 year high of $9.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.39.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $403,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 76,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 3,120 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund by 122.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 52,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 29,200 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund by 172.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 33,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 21,519 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 189,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after buying an additional 5,991 shares during the period.

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is managed by Security Capital Research & Management Incorporated. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in stocks of companies operating in the real-estate sector.

