Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID Has $5.94 Million Stake in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID reduced its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,320 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10,475 shares during the period. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID owned approximately 0.18% of Armstrong World Industries worth $5,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the first quarter worth $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Armstrong World Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 89.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,272 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Armstrong World Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 296.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,347 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter. 98.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Armstrong World Industries Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of Armstrong World Industries stock traded down $1.16 on Wednesday, hitting $71.90. The stock had a trading volume of 11,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,790. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.05. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.03 and a twelve month high of $85.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.54, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.28 and a 200 day moving average of $71.35.

Armstrong World Industries Dividend Announcement

Armstrong World Industries ( NYSE:AWI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The construction company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $325.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.43 million. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 41.52% and a net margin of 16.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 3rd were issued a $0.254 dividend. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 2nd. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AWI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. TheStreet raised Armstrong World Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.13.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling and wall systems in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company offers suspended mineral fiber, soft fiber, fiberglass wool, and metal ceiling systems, as well as wood, wood fiber, glass-reinforced-gypsum, and felt ceiling and wall products; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings and walls for use in commercial settings; and facade and partition products.

Further Reading

