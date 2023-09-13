Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC) Announces $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th.
Monroe Capital has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 10.6% per year over the last three years. Monroe Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 94.3% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities analysts expect Monroe Capital to earn $1.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 95.2%.
Monroe Capital Trading Up 0.5 %
NASDAQ MRCC traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $7.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,591. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Monroe Capital has a 1-year low of $6.80 and a 1-year high of $9.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.03 and its 200 day moving average is $7.85. The firm has a market cap of $165.53 million, a PE ratio of 54.29 and a beta of 1.17.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MRCC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Monroe Capital in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Monroe Capital from $8.25 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Monroe Capital
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Monroe Capital by 0.3% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 881,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Monroe Capital by 8.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 211,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 16,323 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Monroe Capital by 5.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 197,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 10,456 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Monroe Capital by 29.2% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after buying an additional 43,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Monroe Capital by 4.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 154,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after buying an additional 6,679 shares in the last quarter. 18.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Monroe Capital Company Profile
Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in customized financing solutions in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt, subordinated debt financing and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity, including equity co-investments in preferred and common stock and warrants.
