Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC) Announces $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th.

Monroe Capital has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 10.6% per year over the last three years. Monroe Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 94.3% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities analysts expect Monroe Capital to earn $1.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 95.2%.

NASDAQ MRCC traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $7.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,591. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Monroe Capital has a 1-year low of $6.80 and a 1-year high of $9.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.03 and its 200 day moving average is $7.85. The firm has a market cap of $165.53 million, a PE ratio of 54.29 and a beta of 1.17.

Monroe Capital ( NASDAQ:MRCC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.28. Monroe Capital had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 11.05%. The firm had revenue of $16.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.63 million. As a group, analysts predict that Monroe Capital will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MRCC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Monroe Capital in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Monroe Capital from $8.25 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Monroe Capital by 0.3% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 881,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Monroe Capital by 8.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 211,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 16,323 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Monroe Capital by 5.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 197,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 10,456 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Monroe Capital by 29.2% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after buying an additional 43,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Monroe Capital by 4.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 154,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after buying an additional 6,679 shares in the last quarter. 18.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in customized financing solutions in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt, subordinated debt financing and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity, including equity co-investments in preferred and common stock and warrants.

