Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID Has $10.76 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,179 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $10,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCSH. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Cambridge Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 22,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $10,900,890,000. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 21,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VCSH traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $75.32. 223,913 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,078,200. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.54 and its 200 day moving average is $75.86. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $73.26 and a 1-year high of $76.68.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $0.2095 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

