Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAC) Plans $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAC – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.036 per share on Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th.

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund Price Performance

NYSE NAC traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $10.27. The stock had a trading volume of 12,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,924. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.73. Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $10.14 and a 52-week high of $11.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NAC. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $7,568,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $5,517,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund by 159.4% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 401,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,274,000 after buying an additional 247,000 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund by 25.3% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 467,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,102,000 after buying an additional 94,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund by 25.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 248,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,262,000 after buying an additional 50,137 shares during the last quarter.

About Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California, United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are exempt from regular federal and California income taxes.

