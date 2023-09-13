Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NEA) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NEA – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share on Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th.

Shares of NEA stock remained flat at $10.21 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 97,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 742,153. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.82. Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $10.19 and a one year high of $11.79.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $223,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $219,000. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $181,000. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $179,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $156,000.

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

